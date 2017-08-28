News / Winnipeg

Stretch of McDermot Ave. near HSC converted to one-way Monday

The area near the Health Sciences Centre is now eastbound only, as construction of the West Alexander pedestrian and cycling corridor, and associated street work begins.

Construction of the West Alexander pedestrian and cycling corridor began in August.

City of Winnipeg

Commuters beware, McDermot Ave. between Arlington St. and Sherbrook St. becomes a one-way starting Monday.

City officials say the stretch of street will will now permanently be a one-way, even after construction finishes.

