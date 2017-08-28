Transforming The Forks, one tenant at a time

Fourteen acres of undeveloped land directly north of The Forks in Winnipeg is about to go through a massive overhaul.

Transforming the current flat, gravel covered surface parking lots into the Railside at The Forks—a pedestrian-scale, mixed-use neighbourhood—is part of a 20-year vision for the site, but is officially underway.

An Expression of Interest (EOI) was issued last week by the Forks Renewal Corp and, according to Paul Jordan, CEO of The Forks North Portage, they are not just looking at food and retail businesses to occupy prime street level space.

“We’re talking about having a daycare, offices, fitness facilities and other similar amenities located on the main level of the buildings,” said Jordan, who added they are looking for applicants to come forward by September 29, but will entertain ideas after that date to keep the process going.

Jordan said after “extensive public consultation,” they heard loud and clear that the desire is for the Railside development to be an extension of what currently exists at The Forks.

“People said it should be a place where they can live, shop, eat, run a business, and have access to child care,” he said.

Normally, developers search for tenants for these types of projects, however Jordan said The Forks will be acting as “curators” of the space to ensure it blends in with what is already in place.

That is music to the ears of James Magnus-Johnston, co-owner of Fools + Horses, a Winnipeg-based coffee house that just opened up at The Forks Market with a sister location on Broadway.