Winnipeg credit counsellor offers back to school budget tips

Back to school season is in full-swing, and for many families that means shopping, but not necessarily a lot of spending.

As Sandra Fry, a credit counsellor with the Credit Counselling Society in Winnipeg explains, there are ways to get backpacks and binders without breaking the bank.

Make a budget

It’s important to set a realistic budget before even stepping into a store, Fry said.

If you’re concerned about sticking to that budget, take only the cash that you’ve allotted for yourself, and “shop the sales, there’s lots right now. There’s more than enough competition to find things out there that aren’t full price.”

Make it fun

For parents who are bringing their kids shopping with them, they can turn the experience into a teachable moment.

“That’s often the biggest challenge, kids always want the newest, shiny, sparkly thing,” Fry said.

Parents can get their kids involved in the budgeting process, and encourage them to be thrifty spenders by allowing them to keep what isn’t spent from the allotted budget.

“Encourage your child to look at store brand vs. the name brand for the clothing… if they have money left over they can buy themselves something special, like light up shoes.”

Online shopping

If a parent doesn’t think their kid will be cooperative, the other thing that they can do is search for supplies online.

“Just avoid it altogether, you can shop online at Walmart… get your stuff and don’t worry about the hassle.”

Wait it out

It can be beneficial to hold off on buying certain clothes until they go on sale, Fry said, naming winter clothes as one that won’t be necessary for another month or so.

Reign it in

For cash-strapped college students managing their own budgets, the trick is to stay within means, and not be tempted by what’s easy or convenient, Fry said.