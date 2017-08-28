Winnipeg lands the 2023 World Fire Police Games

When Chad Swayze isn’t slinging hose, the Winnipeg firefighter can be found slinging arrows at a target.

The 36-year-old recently returned from the 2017 World Fire Police Games in Los Angeles with a gold and silver medal in archery and plans to compete in his hometown when the international sporting event comes to Winnipeg in 2023.

“I was over the moon when I found out our efforts to get the games here paid off,” said Swayze, who was also a part of the local group that spent a number of years trying to lure the event to the city.

“We tried to get them here in 2015 with no success,” said Alex Forrest, President of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg. “This time, though, the bid selection committee was blown away by what Winnipeg had to offer in terms of facilities and what we were able to do when we hosted the Canada Summer Games this summer.”

Winnipeg beat out Adelaide, Australia and San Diego, California for the opportunity to welcome approximately 10,000 athletes, 15,000 coaches and their families six years from now. Forrest said the economic spin-offs will be enormous with that many people descending on the city.

“We’re talking millions of dollars,” he said.