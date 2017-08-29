Fentanyl awareness campaign going back to school

A Winnipeg police officer is heading back to the classroom this fall to help students understand the danger associated with fentanyl.

Winnipeg Police Service constable Dan Noordman said his continued efforts to bring awareness of the deadly drug to students–which he does along with Cory Guest, a public educator for Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service–is in direct response to the prevelance of the drug in Winnipeg.

He began the outreach initiative in January 2017 following the loss of a loved one, which he draws upon in his remarks.

With that personal connection, he hopes the program is different than the typical lectures students often see.

“Police officers will go in schools and do a talk, and kids kind of zoned off,” he said.

“I’m not talking to them like they’re going to contribute to the problem, but talking to them like they’re going to be the solution to the problem.”

Noordman believes that, due to stigma surrounding the drug, and drug users, many students might think an overdose won’t happen to them; that's an idea he wants to challenge.

Again, his first-hand experience of loss related to the drug helps to drive that point home, but he doesn’t want details released to the public, or students to know his story before he walks in the door.

If he gets through to kids, it will help keep them away from the growing amount of illegal fentanyl—and carfentanil—on streets across Canada and Winnipeg.

Five years ago, the WPS was dealing with a different kind of fentanyl—the prescribed variety, typically in patch form—but about three years ago an illicit form of the drug hit the streets, with police finding counterfeit pills and powder, which Noordman said is simply "not going to go away."

“Winnipeg is just like every other city, it’s always here.. pretty much everything has been contaminated with the drug now,” he said.

“It’s in my belief that education and awareness is our greatest weapon against this.”