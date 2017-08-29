Former refugee goes back to school in Winnipeg

This week marked one Red River College student’s first day at a new school, and his first week in a new country.

Former Syrian resident Tariq Ajam had his first day at the college on Tuesday, after touching down in Winnipeg the previous Thursday. He was sponsored through a student refugee program, and is the third person at Red River College (RRC) to have been selected.

After finishing classes on his first day, Ajam said he thinks enrolling in the college’s applied accounting program will help him understand organizations in Canada, a beneficial step in securing full-time employment moving forward.

“I was afraid about this, but after starting, I realize I need it,” Ajam said.

Originally from Homs, he started a bachelor’s degree in Syria, but left after war and instability in the region forced him to move to Jordan, where he lived in a refugee camp.

The program that brought him to RRC is headed by the World University Services of Canada (WUSC), which has recruiters based in camps.

“They select the student who based on their applications will be the most successful,” said RRC student integration coordinator Lauren Konrad.

That success also includes taking steps toward independent living. Ajam hopes to finish the engineering education he got in Syria and Jordan, aiming to eventually get a PhD.

But short term steps include going to the bank, getting a new phone, and going grocery shopping—though he’s already found a local watering hole in the Exchange District.

Students in the Student Refugee Program through WUSC are sponsored to come to Canada and pursue a post-secondary education. Once they are in the country, they are legal students and no longer refugees.