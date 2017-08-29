Manitoba town's 'internet transaction zone' idea catching on

A method of protecting citizens who buy and sell things online that originated in Brandon is being adopted elsewhere in Canada, but exists only informally in Winnipeg.

The police department in Medicine Hat, AB. recently designated an “Internet Transaction Zone” just outside of its main station after learning the Brandon Police Service (BPS) had done so.

“One of our members who came from Brandon told us about this and we thought it was a great idea,” said Sgt. Mike Fischer of the Medicine Hat Police Department, who added it’s something that seems to be catching on in cities throughout North America as more people face being robbed or not getting what they paid for.

“We have created an actual parking zone in our lot that is already being video monitored 24/7 and our citizens think it’s great,” Fischer said.

He thinks the safe zone serves as a deterrent as well.

“If you tell someone you want to buy/sell something just outside of the police department to ensure everything is on the up and up and they say no thanks, chances are you eliminated a covert operation,” he said.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has no plans to follow in the footsteps of other jurisdictions by setting up safe zones, officials say, but that doesn’t mean you can’t sell your 90’s CD collection right outside of a WPS station, or even inside when they are open.

“There’s nothing stopping anyone from conducting their transactions this way if they think it’s necessary,” said WPS Constable Jay Murray. “You are a moment away from getting help if you need it.”

Murray said there’s no need at this time for the WPS to formally designate such an area, but would be willing to review the concept if it were deemed necessary.