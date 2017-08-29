Manitobans weigh in on marijuana use

A new poll offers some insight into Manitobans’ views on marijuana use, which, while varied, suggests they wouldn’t mind their neighbour being a regular user all that much.

Through an online survey of 1,032 Manitoba adults between Aug. 8 and Aug. 20, Probe Research and CTV Winnipeg learned 67 per cent of respondents wouldn’t be bothered to learn their neighbour “was a regular marijuana user as opposed to a regular alcohol drinker.”

Less than 10 per cent strongly agreed that it would bother them to live next door to a frequent toker more than a regular drinker.

While that number is small, Steven Stairs, a local cannabis advocate, said people will need to get used to the fact that anyone could be using the drug by this time next year.

“It’s not just potheads… You’re going to have people from all over the community,” he said. “Cannabis users are your lawyers, doctors, accountants, the guy that fixes your car, the guy bagging your groceries.”

When it comes to getting behind the wheel, Manitobans are a little less soft on marijuana. When asked whether they agree with the statement, “driving while under the influence of alcohol is worse than driving while under the influence of marijuana,” 50 per cent of respondents disagreed.

A large portion of those surveyed, 15 per cent, were unsure how they felt about which impairment would be worse on the road, while 34 per cent said agreed alcohol was worse.

The poll also asked respondents to react to edible marijuana products “like brownies or cookies” being available in bars along with alcohol.

Seven per cent were unsure if they’d be comfortable with that, while 51 per cent knew they’d be uncomfortable with it and 42 per cent wouldn’t mind.