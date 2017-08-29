‘New communities and supporters,’ network of Winnipeg non-profits incorporates

A collective of non-profits in Winnipeg are now incorporated under one banner, as a way to better serve people experiencing poverty in the city.

Winnipeg’s 1JustCity is a network of organizations working to provide necessities like food, clothes and toiletries to those who need them.

“We provide inclusive spaces that don’t discriminate on race or religious beliefs, income and sexual orientation, or anything else,” Hannah Bihun, 1JustCity fund developer

The collective originated as a ministry of the Winnipeg Presbytery of The United Church of Canada, as its four outreach sites found that they were in competition with one-another for resources, grants and general support.

Now, they are branching off as 1JustCity to ensure the sustainability of their work in the wake of a decrease in the availability of core funding from Winnipeg Presbytery and the United Church of Canada.

“Moving forward, we would like to move out beyond the churches and tap into new communities and supporters,” she said.

“And make our operations more efficient, so we’re able to share staff and resources across our sites, and ensure that we’re effectively filling the gaps in the lives of people that we serve.”

The North End Stella Community Ministry is the first of four participating sites belonging to the collective to come under the 1JustCity name on Aug. 31, but will be joined by Oak Table Inc., the West Broadway Community Ministry, and the St. Matthews Maryland Community Ministry over the next year.

Though the four organizations won’t be competing for resources anymore, they still need support.

In the summer, the organization sees a dramatic dip in donations and essential items like canned food, clothing and toiletries.

“Moving into the winter, we’re focussing on building up our inventories and supplies, so we’re ready to help people,” Bihun said, adding that if people want to be sure their donation has an impact, financial donations help because the organization can use its charitable status to buy things at-cost.