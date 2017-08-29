Royal Winnipeg Ballet makes The Forks their stage

It’s nearly September, but summer isn’t quite over — and neither is Summertide at the Forks.

On Wednesday, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet takes part in the event by showcasing a rehearsal for their upcoming performance of Twyla Tharp’s The Princess and the Goblin. The company will be under the canopy from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., and ballet master Tara Birtwhistle says the outdoor studio will illustrate what a day in the life of a dancer is really like.

“What we’re doing is a company ballet class at 11:00, and after that, our school is going to come in and teach a drop-in creative movement class,” said Birtwhistle, former principal dancer for the company.

The class is half an hour, running from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., and anyone is welcome to participate.

“And then from 1 until 5 o’clock, we’ll be running a rehearsal day, which will be rehearsing our upcoming show, the Princess and the Goblin,” she said.

The whole company — 25 dancers — will be performing in the show, which runs Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 and was a hit the last time it was performed in Winnipeg in 2012. They’ve got four weeks of practice under their belt, but still have several scenes left to learn.

“We’ll be doing partial scenes from the ballet to try to get it to where we need it so that we can run the whole show,” said Birtwhistle, who added dancers won’t be wearing their costumes just yet.