St. James’ Olympia Diner damaged in early morning fire

An early morning fire means at least a month of repairs before the Olympia Diner on the corner of Portage and Vimy Road can serve its signature Greek dishes to its regulars again.

Owner Andrew Spiridakos said the building isn’t in great shape after going up in flames Tuesday morning.

“I don’t know exactly what happened but something caught on fire on the patio,” he said. “It caught the wall on fire then went into the dining room for a little bit.”

Spiridakos received a call from his alarm company sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. saying there was a problem at the restaurant, and got the fire department onsite immediately.

“It probably happened around 3 or 4 in the morning when no one was here,” said Spiridakos, thankful that nobody was hurt in the blaze.