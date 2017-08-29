Swimming lessons remain a hot topic as the weather cools off

School’s not the only thing back in session next week, as kids are jumping back into their rigorous extra-curricular activity schedule—and in some cases, into the pool, too.

The City of Winnipeg’s aquatic program registration opened on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., with parents across the city rushing to sign their children up for fall swimming lessons. Space in these programs is a hot commodity, with limited numbers in classes and certain courses only being offered in specific pools.

Jennifer Sarna. Manager of Aquatics for the city, said Tuesday afternoon that registration numbers were “comparable to this time last year”, although there is still room in many of the classes and always room on the waitlist.

Meanwhile, one Winnipeg business, H20 Academy, is offering an alternative to the busy city programs, and so far, it’s proving to be a hit.

Co-Founder Krista Morden said there’s usually a “registration boom” in early August, when they open registration, and a “second rush” right after the city classes fill up.

“We do get quite a few families who are frustrated with not being able to get into the city lessons,” she continued, saying the smaller class sizes at H2O also appeal to parents.

The H2O Academy operates out of the Winnipeg Winter Club, and Morden and her fellow founder, Kaley Maksymyk, say their way of teaching focuses on developing “aquatic literacy” as opposed to preparing participants to be able to obtain their lifeguarding certifications – the formula used by most public programs, including those offered by the City of Winnipeg.

The use of an “improvement scale” rather than standardized levels means swimmers are able to learn at their own pace – whether they make leaps and bounds or need a little more time to get up to speed.

And while physical literacy is not a new concept, Morden and Maksymyk say H2O Academy is the first program in the world to use aquatic literacy as a training framework.