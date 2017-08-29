Winnipeg police seize broomstick and cane that had been turned into weapons

WINNIPEG — Charges have been laid against two men after officers say they seized improvised weapons, ammunition and stolen property from a Winnipeg home.

One was a brown cane that had a spent .410 calibre round inside of it, while another was a red broomstick with a live .22 calibre round ready to fire.

Cory Richard Vincent, 42, was charged with multiple weapon-related offences, including three counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

Justin Mathew Melo, 30, was also charged with similar offences.

Police said both men are from Winnipeg.