Winnipeg police seize three improvised firearms

Winnipeg police say 2017 is proving to be a big year for abnormal firearm seizures, with the local cops recovering nine makeshift firearms so far this year – seven more than the total for 2016.

Three of the firearms were found last Friday, Aug. 25, when emergency services responded to a medical incident in St. Boniface. When paramedics arrived at approximately 3 p.m., they found the firearms along with six stolen bicycles and notified police, who arrived to the scene on the 100 block of Thomas Berry Street and immediately seized them.

Two of the weapons were improvised devices known as “bang stick” firearms, one being a brown cane with a spent round inside of it; the other, a red and white broomstick. The third 'firing device was a device seemingly removed from an airsoft rifle

The broomstick was ready to fire, with a live .22 calibre round inside, and “capable of causing a lot of damage”, said Constable Jay Murray.

“The .22 calibre bullet, and this is going to sound a little gruesome, but if this was to hit somebody in the head, it bounces around and causes a lot of damage,” said Cst. Murray. “We’ve seen a lot of murders in the city that were the result of something as small as this.”

“It was quite surprising that this brown cane was able to contain this blast,” Cst. Murray said of the improvised firearm that was found with a spent .410 calibre inside of it.

Five of the six stolen bicycles found with the firearms have been returned to their owners, and police arrested two men on a number of charges.

Cory Richard Vincent, a 42-year-old male from Winnipeg, was charged with seven offences, including three counts of possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

Justin Mathew Melo, a 30-year-old male also from Winnipeg, faces six of the same charges as Vincent, excepting the possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

Winnipeg police have taken “a record number” of firing devices off the streets in 2017, but say improvised devices such as those seized on August 25 are a new trend.

“It’s very concerning. Traditionally we’ve always thought of firearms as being traditional firearms: either a rifle, a handgun, a shotgun, and now we’re starting to see objects like this,” said Cst. Murray.