Winnipeg transit drivers union says Peggo cards not working right

WINNIPEG — The union representing Winnipeg transit drivers estimates newer fare boxes could be costing the city a lot of money in lost fares.

The Amalgamated Transit Union says there are still glitches with the Peggo card system that's been in place now for a year.

The city delayed implementing the technology until problems were worked out with the manufacturer.

But the union says in some cases Peggo cards or the actual fare boxes are still not working, and riders are told to sit down without paying.

The union says the problems also cost the city money in overtime for repairs.

City councillor Janice Lukes says while she has heard complaints from residents, she’s urging people to be patient because it takes a long time to work out such bugs.

She also points out the city has withheld around $2.5 million dollars from the manufacturer until the issues are resolved.