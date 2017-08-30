City seeks public input Arlington Bridge replacement

Although construction is years away and the project is unfunded, the City of Winnipeg is looking for residents to weigh in on the new Arlington Bridge.

Councillor Mike Pagtakhan said the city wants to get the design right, since "an opportunity like this only comes around once a generation, basically."

Currently, the city is only looking for input on what kind of public art should be worked into the final design, and what kind of amenities should be made available at either end.

Pagtakhan said those are important aspects to get public opinion on.

"This bridge is over 100 years old, so to do it right we want to make sure we include public art as a way to celebrate it," he explained, adding he hopes it will reflect the area's "cultural or Indigenous history."

In terms of amenities, he said there's "enough space basically for two soccer fields," and potential for everything from recreation amenities to affordable housing to end up filling that space.

"People are saying they want to see housing, studio space, a skateboard park, community garden… with the online survey, when people go to that, it gives them the opportunity to say what they want, and we've also prompted them with some ideas."

The existing Arlington Bridge was opened in 1912.

City Council has not budgeted for the replacement, but has been slowly getting the pieces in place over the last few years.

A 2015 study determined the new structure should span the railyards just west of and adjacent to the current bridge, which can remain open during construction.

Early estimates projected a total cost of $300 million. Preliminary designs due in January 2018 will help solidify the final price tag.