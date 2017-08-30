Investor's Group Field sold out for Banjo Bowl
As the Blue Bombers look to extend their hot streak, tickets sold out fast for the annual home game against Saskatchewan.
The loudest fans in the CFL will be bringing the noise September 9 at the annual Banjo Bowl – and you can expect lots of them.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Wednesday that tickets are sold for the tilt against the Roughriders on September 9, and have asked fans to wear royal blue to Investors Group Field on game day for the 360° panoramic photo that will be taken prior to kickoff.
The game begins at 2 p.m. on the Saturday, with the merchandise store opening at 8 a.m. and the tailgate beginning at 11:30 a.m. Leading up to the Bombers’ match in Saskatchewan this weekend, the team has a record of 7 – 2 and stands second in the West division, three spots ahead of the Riders and their 4 – 4 record.
