Manitoba First Nations threatened by forest fire being evacuated

Three northern Manitoba communities are being evacuated as smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky above them.

Aided by the Canadian Red Cross, residents with health concerns and their care-givers began being evacuated from St. Theresa Point First Nation and Garden Hill First Nation Tuesday night, and a full evacuation has been declared for Wasagamack First Nation, which is closest to the fire.

Because Wasagamack doesn't have an airstrip, residents of that remote community are being transported safely to St. Theresa Point by boat.

From there, flights organized by the Red Cross are taking them to stay in Brandon and Winnipeg