Manitoba First Nations threatened by forest fire being evacuated
Full and partial evacuations are underway for Wasagamack First Nation, St. Theresa Point First Nation and Garden Hill First Nation.
Three northern Manitoba communities are being evacuated as smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky above them.
Aided by the Canadian Red Cross, residents with health concerns and their care-givers began being evacuated from St. Theresa Point First Nation and Garden Hill First Nation Tuesday night, and a full evacuation has been declared for Wasagamack First Nation, which is closest to the fire.
Because Wasagamack doesn't have an airstrip, residents of that remote community are being transported safely to St. Theresa Point by boat.
From there, flights organized by the Red Cross are taking them to stay in Brandon and Winnipeg
Between the three First Nations, there are more than 3,700 people being removed from the area threatened by forest fire, which is approximately 470 km northeast of Winnipeg.
