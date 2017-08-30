Turtle power: Big things in small towns to bring visitors out of their shell

Manitoba has a brand new giant turtle statue, bringing the provincial total up to two, but people in communities with towering turtles say this place is big enough for the both of them.

“I love the Boissevain turtle, I’ve visited it many times,” said Peter Cantelon, executive director at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden, which installed its own turtle sculpture on Friday.

The new statue is a life-size depiction of an archelon turtle, which existed approximately 80 million years ago, and is the largest to have ever lived.

“What we’ve created is an exhibit-quality, museum-quality outdoor exhibit,” Cantelon said.

The discovery centre is in the midst of hosting a naming competition for the turtle.

Tommy Turtle, the giant turtle statue in Boissevain, isn't 80 million years old, but has been around since 1974.

It’s symbolic of when the town used to do turtle races and the large number of painted turtles in the area.

Despite Manitoba doubling-up on its number of turtle statues, there’s no hard feelings from either turtle town.

“I believe there’s no competition… they’re equal, and they’re two different turtles,” said Dale Banman, economic development officer for Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Community Development Corporation.

Cantelon hopes that the Morden turtle can lure Winnipeggers and tourists alike to the region.

It worked in Boissevain.

“We get thousands of people taking photos, Tommy Turtle has been around for so long it definitely has historical significance for the community,” Banman said, adding that he wishes Morden luck with their new shelled-attraction.

"It’s a good thing, maybe we can have a turtle trail."

Turtle stats:

Archelon turtle, Morden

Installed: 2017

Height: Bottom to top flipper approx. 18 feet

Weight: Approx. 6,000 lbs