Winniepg students head back to school with less booze

Winnipeg students will be seeing more alcohol-free events as they head back to campus for orientation week, with both the University of Winnipeg and the University of Manitoba offering an increased number of all-ages events and limiting liquor services.

The two universities are running on-campus events beginning next week, with the University of Manitoba continuing the festivities into mid-September. Orientation or “frosh” weeks at Canadian Universities have in some cases developed a reputation for wild parties and irresponsible behaviour – so much so that Dalhousie University in Halifax has banned alcohol from residences during orientation week.

In Winnipeg, no similarly drastic measures are being taken, but presidents of both post-secondary institutions’ student groups said the emphasis during back to school events is on having fun in a safe environment.

“It is meant to be more of a laidback atmosphere,” said Laura Garinger, president of the University of Winnipeg Students’ Association (UWSA), of Roll Call, the university’s first week celebrations, “especially during the day, having a place for folks to come meet with their friends, catch up after the summer, spend time between classes or while they’re waiting to get things done on campus.”

Her counterpart at the University of Manitoba agrees.

“This year, we really wanted to focus on all-age events,” said Tanjit Nagra, president of the University of Manitoba Students’ Association (UMSA). “We really want to engage first year students, and when they’re starting in September, not all of them are 18 and we recognize that.”

Another benefit to the lack of liquor is affordability – both presidents said that their events this year are geared to give everyone the best experience on a budget.