Winnipeg firefighter sentenced for stealing money, jewelry while on a call

WINNIPEG — A former Winnipeg firefighter is heading to prison for six months after stealing money and jewelry from a dead woman’s apartment while on a call.

Provincial court Judge Kael McKenzie sentenced Darren Fedyck on Wednesday for theft under $5,000.

In October 2015, Fedyck and his crew were called to a woman’s apartment on Henderson Highway to check on her well-being; she was found dead.

McKenzie said Fedyck, who is 48, was alone in the woman’s apartment for an extended period of time, had his fire gloves out of his pocket for no apparent reason, and he took all of the firefighter gear out to the truck on his own.

The captain and two other crew members became suspicious when Fedyck "balled up his jacket" and tucked it in a corner of the truck, so the captain ordered the crew members to search the jacket.

They found about $800 to $1,000 in cash along with two necklaces, but Kedyck claimed it was his money and said it was for a co-worker who was going to do work on his car.

McKenzie acknowledged the case was built on circumstantial evidence, but added the only rational inference that he could draw was that Fedyck took the the money and jewelry. None of the crew members witnessed the theft.

“This was a sad situation, an elderly woman passed away alone in her apartment. Mr. Fedyck’s conduct in stealing from this deceased woman is extremely serious,” McKenzie said.

“Mr. Fedyck abused his position of trust as a member of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.”

In determining the sentence, the judge said he considered Fedyck’s prior criminal record for fraud under $5,000 in 2010.

Fedyck is no longer employed as a firefighter.