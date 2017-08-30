Winnipeg’s hockey academy attracts out-of-province talent

With nine players from Winnipeg’s RINK Hockey Academy’s (RHA) bantam prep team drafted by WHL teams last spring, it would be easy to assume the program has a storied history of success.

However, the 2017/2018 season marks only their second year of operation; Now, after setting the bar high in their inaugural campaign, athletes with lofty goals from across the country are taking notice of what RHA has to offer.

Fourteen-year-old Keenan Allan is one such player.

He’s making the move from near Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to Winnipeg to join head coach Brad Purdie’s bantam group. He was recruited by numerous hockey schools over the last year, but explained he chose RHA because he feels it gives him the best shot continuing to develop his hockey career without sacrificing anything academically. He hopes to play in either the WHL, or may go the college route when the time comes, and said RHA is the best place to prepare him for that.

“I always want to play at the highest level possible, and I had the opportunity to practice with the RHA team last year,” said Allan. “I got to practice with them, worked out with them after, saw some of their trainers, got to see what they were doing and what it was all about, and it was amazing.”

The academy’s teams compete against other hockey programs in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) – a road that many elite young players are picking over playing on local AAA teams.

The program consists of three teams – midget, bantam and elite 15s – the latter being a new addition this year to “bridge the gap” between bantam and midget.

“In our bantam prep division last year, we had nine teams; this year, we’ve got thirteen teams so the league is growing,” said Purdie.

The idea for a hockey academy in Winnipeg was a few years in the making, but it didn’t take long for all the pieces – including the goaltending coaches, skills coaches and strength and conditioning staff – to come together and start with a bang last season.

Allan’s father, former WHL player Craig Allan, said despite interest coming from many different organizations, choosing the Winnipeg academy was an easy decision.

“They were not only interested in him as a hockey player, but interested in moulding a complete young man,” said the elder Allan. “They treat the kids like gold, but they also hold them accountable, and that was a big factor.”

Purdie said that RHA’s growing reputation for preparing players for WHL or college careers is only part of the way the academy measures success.