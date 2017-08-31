Hit the books: University of Manitoba, union reach agreement before fall term

The University of Manitoba’s faculty group and the school have reached a tentative settlement for the new school year, calming fears of a strike repeat.

“I think many students will definitely be very happy about this. A lot of students were worried coming into the fall term, and I think this is the best news we could get,” said Tanjit Nagra, president of the University of Manitoba Students’ Union.

The University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA), which represents close to 1,200 professors, instructors and librarians, and the University of Manitoba have reached a tentative four-year settlement, though the agreement still needs to hold up to a ratification vote of UMFA members.

Last November, a 21-day strike impacted students’ exams and class schedules.

“We’re pretty happy to be back in the classrooms and the labs and the libraries, we’re pleased with many aspects of the settlement,” said Janet Morrill, UMFA president.

The settlement includes job protections for academic librarians and instructors, along with increases to the minimum number of UMFA members required to be on university payroll.