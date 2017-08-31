Five things to do in Winnipeg this Labour Day weekend

Explore the Exchange

Winnipeg’s Exchange comes alive with the last First Fridays of the summer. From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 1, you can walk around the area, chat with artists who have galleries in the district, grab a bite at a café or restaurant and pop into one of the many unique shops. The website displays a map of what’s going on where.

Catch and release at The Forks

Hook a catfish or a goldeye in a friendly competition along the Assiniboine River at The Forks in a shoreline fishing derby Saturday, Sept 2. Great prizes up for grabs in both the adult and youth categories. You don’t need a fishing license, but bring your own gear and bait. Registration is free, but they’ll accept donations to Marymound School and Never Alone Foundation. It all begins under the canopy at 9 a.m. The luring starts at 10 a.m.

Get Punked!

American punk rock band Against Me! will join Bleached and the Dirty Nil on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Garrick Centre, 330 Garry Street. Against Me! formed 20 years in Gainesville, Fla. and is known for albums including Transgender Dysphoria Blues and Shape Shift with Me. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $27.50.

Shop under the stars

The wildly popular Manitoba Night Market and Festival at Assiniboia Downs is on Sunday, Sept. 3. It runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and features food trucks, beer gardens, local artisans, live music and wraps up with a fireworks display. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five tickets. No charge for kids 12 and under. Parking costs $5.

Push for the pennant