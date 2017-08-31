'It's not enough': Manitobans rally for more long-term addiction care

Dozens of families and supporters gathered on the steps of the Manitoba legislature Thursday, displaying photos of loved ones they've lost to addictions, while calling for better treatment programs.

Kelly Hes, who attended the rally for Overdose Awareness Day, held a framed portrait of her son Wesley, who died just 10 months ago from a carfentanil overdose.

“I think there needs to be more longer-term care. That was something I found, he was in and out of rehab, but it’s like a 30-day spin. It’s not enough,” Hes said.

She also noted the need for longer detox periods.

“What do they do when they finish that detox? Ten days and then they’re let out... I know my child needed that and it wasn’t there.”

Jane Penner, a retired nurse who attended the rally, also noted the need for increased addiction treatment.

“We need to create awareness and more places where addicts can go… and get immediate help, help right away.”

But the struggle to get adequate addictions care isn’t unique to Manitoba.

A new report from the Centre for Applied Research in Mental Health and Addiction at Simon Fraser University called attention to the countrywide problem.

“We found that access to mental health and addictions treatment was a problem that plagued all Canadian youth, that was certainly true for young Manitobans as well,” said James Bolton, associate professor and director of research in the department of psychiatry at the University of Manitoba's Max Rady College of Medicine.

Bolton was part of the team who conducted a study across five provinces.

“And now that we have a better sense of what the landscape looks like, we can use this report with decision-makers, in health and in government in order to identify key areas of need,” Bolton said.

The Manitoba Government is currently developing a provincial mental health and addictions strategy that will look at ways to help people access that kind of care in Manitoba, said Reg Helwer, MLA for Brandon West who spoke on behalf of the minister of health.

In the past year, the province has increased its number of naloxone distribution centres, there are now 55 in the province. Helwer also said that they are working on increasing access to opiate replacements.