Manitoba RCMP say no crime committed when First Nation men switched at birth

NORWAY HOUSE, Man. — Manitoba RCMP say no charges will be laid after an investigation into two cases of babies switched at birth at a northern Manitoba hospital more than 40 years ago.

The four men went home with different parents from the Norway House Indian Hospital in 1975.

The RCMP and Health Canada launched separate investigations after the men went public with the mix-ups following DNA tests.

RCMP spokesman Robert Cyrenne says the Mounties reviewed medical records and interviewed family members and hospital employees.

He says there is no evidence that any criminal offence was committed.