Military planes help thousands of First Nation evacuees flee Manitoba fires

WINNIPEG — Military transport planes are taking evacuees from northern Manitoba to Winnipeg where they will be housed in an emergency shelter inside the city's Convention Centre.

Many of the 3,700 people fleeing a large forest near three remote First Nations waited overnight in an airstrip terminal, gymnasiums and other buildings.

Chief Alex McDougall of Wasagamack First Nation says people are tired and frustrated, and anxious to get to somewhere where they can lay their head.

Two Hercules transport planes, each capable of carrying 100 people, have been brought in to help fly evacuees more than 500 kilometres south to Winnipeg.

Private charter planes have also been used, although their capacity is limited.