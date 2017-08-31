True North Square construction progressing, offices ready next summer

After a busy summer of construction, the curves and angles of True North Square are slowly coming together, as are more details of what will make up the mixed-use development, and when it will be ready.

On Thursday, True North Real Estate Development (TNRED) and Vancouver-based Northland Properties Corporation, announced the latter firm expects to break ground on the Sutton Place Hotel and residential tower in spring 2018.

Tom Gaglardi, president of Northland Properties, said when he was approached with the project concept it “didn’t take long to see the opportunity.”

“This is the first major hotel project, I think, to take place on any big scale in the downtown core in over 45 years, which is pretty remarkable,” he said of the 18-storey tower slotted for the northwest corner of St. Mary Avenue and Carlton Street.

The second Northland tower is a 13-storey apartment building—both are slated for completion in 2021.

Gagliardi, who said he has a similar mixed-use property in Vancouver, praised the City of Winnipeg and other parties involved for their efforts to allow the development progress, especially since it includes a residential component in the heart of downtown, he added.

“It’s really mandatory for the city to focus on committing to having people living in downtown—it’s something a lot of cities have forgotten the value of,” he said. “To have people living and working in downtown Winnipeg again shows, I think, tremendous foresight and bodes well for the future of the city.”

Mayor Brian Bowman repaid the compliment, saying the investment from Northland is one that “is needed in our city to keep the positive momentum going.”

He explained how out-of-town investments speak volumes about the potential people can see in the city.

Gagliardi also announced the feature restaurant that will anchor the 8,000 square-foot ground-level retail space in the centre of True North Square will be a Chop Steakhouse and bar.

During the same media availability, Jim Ludlow, president of TNRED, announced the office tower at 242 Hargrave St. will be ready for occupancy by the end of June 2018.