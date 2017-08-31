What's open and closed in Winnipeg for Labour Day weekend

It's the last hot long weekend before holidays wind down and the kids head back to school.

If it's a rainy Monday and parents are seeking indoor family activities, the Winnipeg Art Gallery will be open on Labour Day, as will the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

The Manitoba Museum and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All libraries, leisure centres and indoor pools will be closed on Monday. Outdoor pools, spray pads and wading pools will remain open, weather permitting.

All Safeways, Superstores, Save-on-Foods and Walmarts will be closed. Polo Park, Kildonan Place, Grant Park Shopping Centre, St. Vital Centre, Portage Place Shopping Centre and Garden City Shopping Centre will also all be closed.

If you're kid-free and looking to golf, Crescent Drive, Harbour View, John Blumberg, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park Golf Courses will be open every day during the Labour Day long weekend from dawn until dusk, or roughly 6 a.m. to sundown.

If you're kid-free and looking to party, the Manitoba Liquor Mart will be closed Monday, but most locations will be open for extended hours on Friday and Saturday (from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.). The larger Winnipeg Liquor Markts will stay open until 11 p.m. on Thursday. All Winnipeg locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., with the exception of cityplace, which will open at noon and close at 5 p.m.

If you usually put out your recycling and garbage on Monday, then keep doing so. Garbage and recycling will pickup will stay on schedule.

The Winnipeg Transit schedule will switch to Sunday hours on Monday.