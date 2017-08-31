News / Winnipeg

Where to watch the Labour Day Classic in Winnipeg

You don’t have to hop a provincial border to catch the game. Head to one of these local spots instead.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Bruce Johnson (25) strips the ball from the hands of Saskatchewan Roughriders' Ricky Collins Jr. (3) during first half CFL Banjo Bowl action, in Winnipeg on September 10, 2016. The two teams will be facing off again this Sunday.

John Woods / The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Bruce Johnson (25) strips the ball from the hands of Saskatchewan Roughriders' Ricky Collins Jr. (3) during first half CFL Banjo Bowl action, in Winnipeg on September 10, 2016. The two teams will be facing off again this Sunday.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are tackling the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the CFL Labour Day Classic this Sunday, starting at 3 p.m., but you don’t have to drive six hours to catch the game in Regina.

Tavern United MTS Centre will be showing the game, and across the street the Shark Club is too. Neither place will charge cover.  

Outside the city in Pine Falls, Manitoba, there will be a viewing party at the Sunova Centre at 3 p.m. (though the beer gardens open at noon). There will also be draws and a 50/50.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...