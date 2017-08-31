Where to watch the Labour Day Classic in Winnipeg
You don’t have to hop a provincial border to catch the game. Head to one of these local spots instead.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are tackling the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the CFL Labour Day Classic this Sunday, starting at 3 p.m., but you don’t have to drive six hours to catch the game in Regina.
Tavern United MTS Centre will be showing the game, and across the street the Shark Club is too. Neither place will charge cover.
Outside the city in Pine Falls, Manitoba, there will be a viewing party at the Sunova Centre at 3 p.m. (though the beer gardens open at noon). There will also be draws and a 50/50.
Most Popular
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week