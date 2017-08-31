Winnipeg sheltering almost 2,000 Manitoba First Nation wildfire evacuees

A mass emergency shelter is rarely the go-to means of accommodating evacuees in Manitoba, but the RBC Convention Centre is prepped to temporarily house 1,000 people fleeing wildfires in a First Nation community this week.



Luckily for the combined 3,700 residents of Wasagamack First Nation and the Island Lake area, the Canadian Red Cross, which is leading the evacuation efforts, has plenty of experience with the resettlement strategy elsewhere.



Kim MacLean, the Canadian Red Cross' provincial lead for disaster management, said the organization does “congregate shelter all the time” in Saskatchewan, where she also works.



“In 2015, which was a significant Saskatchewan wildfire situation, we had seven congregate shelters going,” she said, though she admits “for us in Manitoba, we haven’t done this in a while.”



MacLean explained commercial lodging is more common when the Red Cross has to help find shelter in Manitoba, but the haste of the Island Lake area First Nation evacuations and volume of evacuees necessitated mass-accommodations.



“We have so many people that need to come out in a short period of time,” she said.



Also, as Shawn Feely – the Red Cross' vice president for Manitoba and Nunavut – explained, “hotel rooms are at a premium right now” in Winnipeg, where 830 evacuees from Poplar River are already being housed temporarily in hotels.



But on Wednesday night, the City of Winnipeg and RBC Convention Centre stepped forward to offer more space. By Thursday morning, the first couple hundred of 1,000 cots were set up in one of the convention centre’s largest halls, with a dining area established in the next room.



For Wasagamack evacuees, who were ushered across Island Lake to St. Theresa Point First Nation by a fleet of around 30 fishing boats and spent two nights in school gyms, the space will be their home for the immediate future.



“Once they are picked up in the community they’ll be flown to the Winnipeg airport, bused here to the RBC Convention Centre, where they’ll be registered, their personal information will be taken, they’ll come upstairs and be provided with personal hygiene kits, then brought into the cot area for sleeping,” Feely said, noting efforts are being made to “keep family members and friends together as much as possible.”



MacLean said that happens organically in these situations.



“What we’ve seen in most experiences is that we start off with these nice straight lines of cots and by the end of the evening they’re in family groupings,” she said.



With the capacity to serve meals, offer plenty of space without feeling crowded, and decent bathroom facilities—though there are no showers—MacLean said the RBC Convention Centre is “perfect” for the congregate shelter needed in this case.



“This facility just allows for so much space and freedom of movement,” she said.



Feely said recreation activities will be planned for kids staying at the shelter, excursions to different sites in Winnipeg will be planned, and areas can be cordoned off for mothers with children or others who need quiet time.



“We understand that and can appreciate how scared people might be, how stressed they are,” he said. “They (had) to be transported from their community to another community where the airstrip is… planes lane, some planes don’t land because of the smoke blowing onto the runway… that’s stressful, they’re thinking, ‘What about us?’”



Darryl Condoin of the Bear Clan Patrol said that’s why he and the Bear Clan Patrol members showed up to help Wednesday night, and again Thursday morning.



“We try to assist any way we can for the less fortunate—we’re glad to be out here helping,” he said, adding the Bear Clan hasn’t participated in an operation of this magnitude, “but we have to start somewhere.”



Feely said the Red Cross doesn’t need material donations or extra volunteers at the moment, but may call in reinforcements depending on the how long the congregate shelter in Winnipeg is needed.



“Right now we are not asking for walk-in volunteers, that may change…. You can appreciate this has been a very busy summer… because of fire in B.C, now in Saskatchewan and in Manitoba, our volunteers are very skilled, very dedicated, but they’re also getting tired.



"Depending how long this event happens for we may be requesting volunteers.”