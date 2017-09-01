Free entry to Manitoba provincial parks for Labour Day weekend
But if you’re camping, regular fees will still apply.
The Manitoba Government is offering free entry to all provincial parks for Labour Day long weekend.
“Free park entry weekends provide an opportunity for all Manitobans to enjoy our natural, cultural and historical sites in provincial parks,” Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said.
A few parks have special interpretive programming this weekend, including an amphitheatre presentation on furs and trapping at Birds Hill Provincial Park, guided tours of historic houses at St. Norbert Provincial Park and a star-gazing party at Spruce Woods Provincial Park with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.
