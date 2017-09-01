Police investigate after woman finds toddler alone in stroller in Brandon, Man.

BRANDON, Man. — Police are deciding whether charges should be laid after a woman found an 18-month-old girl left alone in a stroller in Brandon, Man.

The Brandon Police Service says it received a call on Thursday morning from a concerned woman who had found the child in the city's downtown.

They say she stayed with the toddler for 15 minutes, waiting for the parents to show up, before contacting police.

Officers found two identifications in the stroller and believe one of them belongs to the child's mother.

Police say the toddler is in the care of Child and Family Services during their investigation.