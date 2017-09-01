Second shelter opens in Winnipeg for forest fire evacuees

WINNIPEG — The weather is providing some help to crews battling a large forest fire that has forced 3,700 people from their homes in northern Manitoba.

The Manitoba government says strong south winds are pushing the smoke away from Wasagamack First Nation, and there is rain in the forecast for the first time in days.

The fire is still about one kilometre from the community and crews are working to keep it from advancing.

Residents of Wasagamack and two other Indigenous communities left their homes starting Tuesday night, with most making their way to Winnipeg and Brandon.

More than 1,000 cots were set up Thursday inside the Winnipeg Convention Centre and a second shelter has since opened at an indoor soccer complex.