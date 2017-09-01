Winnipeg Blue Bombers to raise funds for Canadian Red Cross

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be donating funds raised this weekend to support relief efforts and disaster management in First Nations affected by wildfires.

The funds raised from the Labour Day Classic online 50/50 raffle will be given to the Canadian Red Cross, to support the work the organization does in Manitoba, including aiding evacuees from Garden Hill, Wasagamack, and St. Theresa Pointe First Nations currently displaced from their communities due to wildfires.

“The Winnipeg Blue Bombers would like to thank the Canadian Red Cross’ staff and volunteers for the critical work they’re doing in supporting displaced Manitobans,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the club.

The Blue Bombers face off against the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the Labour Day Classic this Sunday in Regina.