Night lights: Manitoba music festival returns for second year

Brandon's Summer Lights Music Festival is returning for its second year Saturday, bringing new tunes and tweeners, though organizers are hoping to maintain the event's grassroots feel.

“The goal of the festival is not to turn it into some huge, huge festival, but [we want to] get a good number of people out, so we can have a good lineup,” said Dylan MacDonald, director of the Summer Lights Music Festival.

Last year the event welcomed around 700-800 attendees, he said, and is expecting a similar turnout again this year.

Performers for this year include Royal Canoe, the Zolas, William Prince and JP Hoe.

“That’s a big part of the festival, getting artists and bands [that are very different]. Like William Prince and Royal Canoe, they’re on pretty opposite ends of the musical spectrum,” MacDonald said.

“And they’re both super great and easy to listen to and that’s kind of the goal.”

"Tweener" acts – entertainment filler in between concerts – include music and yoga sessions led by Riley Swarbrick, who organizers stumbled onto last year. One of the tweener performers dropped out on short notice and they asked Swarbrick to fill in.

“And he did, and it went over so well that we decided to have him back and have it a couple times a day instead of music,” MacDonald said.

This year’s festival will also include a few changes to the campground—namely more washrooms—and an increased number of volunteers working through the night.

“Each year you learn, you think there’s a few things that worked, or that didn’t,” MacDonald said.

In its inaugural year, the festival was organized under the auspices of the City of Brandon Community Development Section, but it is now operating as a community not-for-profit event with support from the City of Brandon’s Community Development staff.