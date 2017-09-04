Paint the town red—and yellow, and blue—Wall-to-Wall mural festival returns

Winnipeg is about to get all dolled up, because Synonym Art Consultation’s Wall-to-Wall Mural and Culture Festival is back, with 13 new murals on city buildings this year.

Organizers focused on making 2017 about mentorship and collaboration, and have been working with Graffiti Art Programming’s Studio 393, workshopping music and art for the festival.

“Different mentors are coming in so that the youth are kind of gaining experience and training from the festival, and even generating content,” said Chloe Chafe, Synonym Art Consultation’s artistic director.

Throughout September, a number of artists will be installing brand new contemporary murals across Winnipeg, alongside community events designed to highlight the best of the city’s art, culture, and music scenes.

“What’s so important from this whole program is to really highlight how many careers in the arts are available,” Chafe said.

“We really want to show the youth from the Graffiti Gallery what’s out there.”

This year, Wall-to-Wall murals will be popping up along Sherbrook Street, at The Forks, the Public Safety Building and at Main Street and Jarvis Avenue, among other locations in the city.

The Wall-to-Wall festival will end with Nuit Blanche, an all-night arts festival, where there will be an outdoor community event in the parking lot of The Winnipeg Vineyard in the Exchange District—complete with a mainstage and interactive art.