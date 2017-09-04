Raising hope and donations: Hundreds attend Winnipeg concert for wildfire evacuees

A benefit concert on Monday sought to raise spirits and donations for evacuees forced from fire-ravaged northern Manitoba.

For some, it was a farewell before heading home, while for others it was a warm welcome to what could still be a weeks-long ordeal.

“It mobilizes people to do something—to donate, to volunteer, to sing,” said organizer Rhonda Head, who helped plan the Concert of Hope with members of the Assembly of First Nations.

“There’s been a huge public response,” said Head, noting the event drew nearly 400 people to The Forks.

In just three days, organizers managed to plan 16 musical acts, four MCs, and enough free food for 1500 people, provided by Feast Café Bistro.

The time crunch ensured even those leaving this week could pick up clothing, hygiene products and a hot meal.

Rain threatened to delay the concert, but it also brought welcome relief to Cathleen and Justin Felix who hope to be among the lucky few to fly home Tuesday.

Thanks to steady rain over the weekend, planes will begin departing Winnipeg on Tuesday to Poplar River First Nation, where the Felix family and about 800 people were forced to evacuate weeks ago due to wildfires.

It could take up to four days to send everyone home to that community. Meanwhile, the timeline for more than 4,000 remaining evacuees from the Wasagamack, St. Theresa Point and Garden Hill area remains uncertain.

On Monday, the Felix family just wanted to “support each other and bring the kids out” after leaving home with nothing but what they could hold in their arms—not knowing what would be left when they returned.

The circumstances of their kids’ first visit to Winnipeg weren’t ideal, but they’ve found a silver lining in trips to the Assiniboine Park Zoo, Tinkertown Family Fun Park, and now The Forks.

The skies finally cleared around 1 p.m., when the event kicked off with a prayer, followed by a drumming circle, pow wow dancers and growing piles of donated clothing and other supplies.

Donations will still be accepted at Island Lake Tribal Council at 338 Broadway Ave. throughout the week.