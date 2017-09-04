Winnipeg councillor calls for crackdown on illegal parking lots

What’s being called the “blight of the neighbourhood” in West Broadway may soon be subject to bylaw enforcement, if a city councillor has her way.

Jenny Gerbasi, who represents Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry, is bringing a motion before the city centre community committee Tuesday that would ensure owners of surface parking lots in the neighbourhood are following the rules.

“I suspect that a large number of them don’t have the proper zoning as parking lots,” said Gerbasi, adding the lots are not paved or fenced up to code.

“The problem is, there is little incentive to property owners—who are making money selling the parking— to improve the lots or to redevelop them into something that’s a better use of the land in West Broadway.”

More housing and green spaces could be a better use of space, she said.

Gerbasi couldn’t provide a number of parking lots she suspects are illegally operated but said a “significant number” are concentrated on Good Street.

“One little lot may not sound like much, but when you have a whole bunch of them in a concentrated area it starts to become a problem.”

The lots were likely developed in place of demolished houses and likely wouldn’t be approved by the city if owners had come forward to seek permits, said Gerbasi.

Not only is the area “over run” with illegal surface parking lots, but their continued operation is unfair to property owners who followed the rules to pave proper lots, she added.