Winnipeg man faces 21 charges of vehicle arson

Winnipeg police have charged a man with 21 counts of arson after several vehicles were damaged in the St. James-Assiniboia and Assiniboine South neighbourhoods.

Shawn Robert Hall, 27, is accused of setting fires to vehicles overnight or during the early morning hours between Aug. 13 and Sept. 3. The total damage to the vehicles is estimated at over $100,000.

He was detained in custody and faces 21 carges of arson causing damage to property and 21 charges of possession of incendiary material.

Here's the list of arson incidents, according to Winnipeg police:

• Aug. 13: a hatchback in the area of Portage Avenue and Woodbridge Road was damaged.

• Aug. 16: a sedan in the 2500 block of Assiniboine Crescent was damaged.

• Aug. 17: a truck in the first 100 block of Epsom Crescent was damaged.

• Aug. 18: a sedan and a truck in the first 100 block of Sammons Crescent were damaged.

• Aug. 19: a hatchback in the 200 block of Ainslie Street was damaged.

• Aug. 22: a van in the first 100 block of Denton Place was damaged.

• Aug. 24: a sport utility vehicle in the 200 block of Ainslie Street was damaged.

• Aug. 24: a sport utility vehicle in the 200 block of Rita Street was damaged.

• Aug. 25: a sport utility vehicle in the 200 block of Strathmillan Road was damaged.

• Aug. 28: a sport utility vehicle in the 100 block of Traill Avenue was damaged.

• Aug. 28: a sport utility vehicle in the 200 block of Strathmillan Road was damaged.

• Aug. 28: a sedan in the 200 block of Albany Street was damaged.

• Aug. 29: a sport utility vehicle and a hatchback in the 100 block of Sunnyside Boulevard were damaged.

• Aug. 30: a hatchback in the 100 block of Geraldine Drive was damaged.

• Aug. 31: a sedan in the 100 block of Ridgedale Crescent was damaged.

• Sept. 1: a sedan in the 200 block of Elmhurst Road was damaged.

• Sept. 1: a sport utility vehicle and a truck in the 200 block of Lynbrook Drive were damaged.