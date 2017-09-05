Hundreds expected to rally in Winnipeg following violent Charlottesville protests

On the heels of violent protests in Charlottesville, Va., hundreds of people are expected to peacefully rally for inclusivity and diversity in Winnipeg this weekend.

Two separate gatherings – one organized by Fascist Free Treaty 1 (FF1) and Winnipeg against Fascism, the other organized by Islamic Social Services Association Inc. – are meeting downtown Saturday and joining forces at the Manitoba legislature in the afternoon.

The rallies are, in part, to confront far-right extremists, but also to proudly display Winnipeg’s unity and diversity, said FF1 member and event organizer Omar Kinnarath.

“We’re definitely going to be peaceful," he said. "We’re going into this from a place of love and joy and community.”

The gathering is a response to recent violent protests between white nationalists and counter-protestors in the U.S. One man was charged after he rammed a speeding car into a group of anti-racist protestors last August.

“I think we see a certain dynamic that’s developed after Charlottesville,” said retired University of Winnipeg instructor, anti-racism activist and FF1 member Helmut-Harry Loewen.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he condemned the Charlottesville clashes “on both sides,” though days later he specifically denounced white supremacy.

Even more recently, anti-Semitic graffiti has been spotted around Winnipeg, including messages reading “Lost white civilizations?” and “White extinction?”

There has always been some undercurrent of prejudice in Canadian society, said Dr. Dean Peachey, coordinator of the human rights program at the University of Winnipeg, though he added that some of the rhetoric coming out of the U.S. has not helped.

Peachey, who plans to attend the rally, said the best way for people to tackle racism is to engage in conversation.