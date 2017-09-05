Manitoba Crown attorney charged with mischief over attack allegation

THOMPSON, Man. — RCMP have charged a Manitoba Crown attorney with public mischief.

In April of last year a woman told Mounties that she had been attacked by a man after she stopped to help another woman and a child by the side of a highway near Norway House.

The woman told police that the man, the woman and the child then fled the area.

An RCMP spokesman says Mounties took the report of the alleged assault very seriously and conducted a thorough investigation.

Thompson RCMP say Elizabeth Pats, a Crown attorney who works for Manitoba Justice, has been charged with one count of public mischief.

Pats, who is 53 and is also known as Elizabeth Laite, is to appear in Norway House provincial court on Oct. 19.

"It is a serious allegation. A lot of resources were dedicated to that investigation," Robert Cyrenne, an RCMP spokesman said Tuesday.

"The investigation led to a public mischief charge against Elizabeth Pats."