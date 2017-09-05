Manitoba first in Canada to roll out new vaccine in personal care homes

Manitoba is rolling out a new flu vaccine to senior-aged people living in personal care homes.

It's the first province to administer the Fluzone High-Dose vaccine to residents in those facilities aged 65 or older. The vaccine is expected to offer a higher level of protection against two strains of the flu expected this fall and winter in North America – influenza A and influenza B.

About 9,000 of Manitoba’s seniors are expected to qualify for the new vaccine.

“We’ve known for a long time that those residents of personal care homes are particularly high risk of severe influenza-related illness and disease,” said Dr. Tim Hilderman, a public health physician and vaccine specialist with Manitoba Health.

In that population, influenza can cause hospitalization, complications and in some cases death.

“The high-dose flu vaccine is one of the things that we believe will protect that population,” said Hilderman.

Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living, Kelvin Goertzen, said Tuesday that his job isn’t always the most popular in Manitoba.

“And it probably won’t make me any more popular to tell people that winter is coming, along with the possibility of the flu,” he joked.