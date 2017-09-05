Sealskin stilettos: Contemporary Inuit art exhibit adopts new look in Winnipeg

Winnipeg might house the largest public collection of contemporary Inuit art in the world, but an exhibition coming to the city this week is redefining the genre’s leading edge.

Opening Friday, Sept. 8 at Urban Shaman Contemporary Aboriginal Art in the Exchange District, the showcase titled Floe Edge is a collection of mostly non-traditional works that are “pushing the medium,” according to Urban Shaman Director Daina Warren.

Warren said she first saw the exhibition, which is curated by Iqaluit-based Kathleen Nicholls, at the Ottawa-area AXENÉO7 gallery.

“I happened to go visit at that time and I was really blown away by the pieces,” she said. “It was really exciting, fresh, and contemporary… for us that’s a lot of what we like to showcase, more experimental Aboriginal art.”

One unique piece featured in Floe Edge is a large-scale projection called Gauge, a video timelapse of a wall of sea ice being painted with natural colouring and burnt cow bone, only to be erased by ocean tides.

Another exhibit feature is a pair of ruby red sealskin high heel shoes made by Iqaluit artist Nicole Camphaug. The stilettos are made with sealskin leather insoles, as well as caribou antler and narwhal ivory tusk pearls.

Warren said both are examples of the way artistic methods of older generations are respected and honoured while being employed in fresh ways.

“I really feel like these younger artists are kind of making really gutsy choices and pushing the boundaries a bit,” she said.

Warren explained she invited stakeholders of the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s Inuit Art Centre to the exhibition to preview a way forward beyond the existing, massive historical collection, which will largely be in storage until the centre is completed in 2019.

“What they’re planning on housing is that incredible, amazing collection, and it only goes to a certain date,” she said. “I would assume they’ll want to keep updating and developing the collection.”

The collection also offers Winnipeggers a glimpse of newer non-traditional work, and how Inuit Art is evolving.

For those closest to Inuit Art in Winnipeg and casual purveyors, that’s why Warren felt bringing Floe Edge to the city was a must, “so they can see the different angles of Inuit art culture.”