Winnipeg police board chair aims to eliminate 'unduly excessive' workload

The Winnipeg police board's chairperson wants to beef up membership and scale back on meetings to eliminate what he calls an "unduly excessive" workload for existing members.

In his official report going to the board's regular meeting on Friday, David Asper proposes "board efficiency initiatives" so the board can fulfill its duties more efficiently.

Among those initiatives are plans to revise its meeting schedule to be "not less than quarterly," (rather than the current requirement of nine times annually); to merge the budget and finance committee with the risk management and audit committee; and to eliminate the task of developing annual board business plans for itself.

Asper is also proposing the board be composed of nine members, rather than the current minimum of seven.

Those changes would require bylaw adjustments and council approval, but will be voted on by the police board first on Friday.

In his submission to council, Asper wrote the board's workload has been "unduly excessive since its inception in June 2013."

"For example, in 2016, each Board member was required to attend an average of 51 meetings," he wrote.

Member Coun. Ross Eadie had been vocal about the workload during a period in early 2017 when the board was without a chairperson, saying the "countless meetings" and lack of leadership had left the board " a mess."

In April, Mayor Brian Bowman said there would be an opportunity for a new chairperson to "better rationalize their time."

Before assuming the role officially in May, Asper said he was prepared to make changes where the board's own self-assessment noted there would be "room for improvement," and noted time management would be one of those areas.

But Asper told Metro he'd take a little while to talk to his fellow board members to gain perspective before taking any action.

"It would be presumptuous of me to even really start to have an opinion until I've talked to everybody… context is really important, so I've got to talk to everybody and do my homework," he said at the time.

His new recommendations stem from a June 23 meeting during which the entire board had a chance to weigh in.

Asper's report notes members made "tackling the unanticipated workload each board member takes on when accepting a board appointment" one of the body's top priorities for the next 18 months.