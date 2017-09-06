Bone fractured: Manitoba agency to investigate arrest of teenage girl

WINNIPEG — An agency that reviews Manitoba police actions is investigating an arrest in Winnipeg on the weekend in which a teenage girl was injured.

The Independent Investigation Unit says it was notified by police that an officer responding to reports of a stolen vehicle pushed a suspect from behind after she fled on foot.

The unit says the suspect — later identified as a 14-year-old girl — fell to the ground and, after her arrest, complained of a sore shoulder.

She was treated in hospital for a fractured left clavicle.