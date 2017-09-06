Manitoba man dead after ATV flips on rural road, he was not wearing helmet: RCMP
WINNIPEG — A man is dead after the ATV he was riding flipped on a road in a rural area west of Winnipeg.
RCMP say the 55-year-old man from Holland, Man., was not wearing a helmet.
His name was not released.
The crash happened on Monday night in the RM of Victoria.
Police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.
