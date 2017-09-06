Manitoba RCMP increase patrols to catch mystery flasher

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a man who has reportedly exposed himself to passersby near Steinbach.

Police say there were three separate incidents in August in which a man flashed a teen girl and two other women in the Mitchell, Man. area. In two of the incidents he was driving a metallic blue sedan.

Here's a description of the incidents:

Aug. 17: A 16-year-old girl was walking her dog at around 3:15 p.m. when a blue sedan slowly drove by and stopped. When she walked by, a man exposed himself to her and she ran away.

Aug. 20: A 31-year-old woman was jogging just after 7 p.m. when a blue sedan drove past and stopped. As she ran past, a man stepped out of the vehicle, flashed her and then jumped back in and drove off. She later saw him do the same thing on her jogging route, so she called someone for a ride home.

Aug. 31: Just before 4 p.m., a 41-year-old woman was walking her dog when she noticed someone following her. She turned around to see a man exposing himself to her. He ran away.

RCMP have increased patrols in the area and are looking for a man with reddish blonde short hair and a full, scruffy reddish blonde beard. The suspect is about five-foot-10 and has a medium build. He's believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.