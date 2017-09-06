Police watchdog investigating injury of 14-year-old in custody

An independent investigation is underway to determine if there was police wrongdoing when a teenager was hurt while being placed under arrest.

According to a prepared statement from Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the 14-year-old girl was arrested on Sept. 2 following a foot chase.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) reported to the IIU that officers were dispatched to investigate reports of a stolen vehicle, and, after locating the vehicle, chased someone who fled the scene.

"According to police, a foot pursuit ensued and an officer pushed this individual, later identified as a female youth, from behind, causing her to fall to the ground."

Later, after teling police her shoulder was sore, she was treated for a fractured left clavicle at the Children's Hospital.

The IIU statement explains that "this was not a serious injury as defined by regulations," but the body's civilian director determined it to be in the public interest for an investigation to be carried out.

Because the investigation is ongoing, no further information is available.

The IIU regulations define the following injuries as serious:

• A fracture of the skull, jaw, vertebrae, rib, humerus, radius, ulna, femur, tibia, or fibula burns, cuts or lacerations that require admission to a hospital on an in-patient basis,

• The loss of any part of the body,

• The loss of vision or hearing internal injuries that require admission to a hospital on an in-patient basis,