'Running for our lives': Manitoba chief calls for airstrip following wildfire evacuations

Eight days after wildfires forced more than 5,000 people to flee a northern Manitoba community, a First Nation chief is urging all levels of government to finally fund an airstrip for the remote community.

While Wasagamack Chief Alex McDougall acknowledged the Canadian Red Cross' efforts evacuating his community, he also gave a harrowing play-by-play of the event.

“We had this huge fire column that was hanging over the entire community,” he said during a press conference in Winnipeg Wednesday.

With embers and pine needles drifting down onto people’s backs—and, in many cases, the only clothing they had with them—McDougall said Wasagamack residents were “literally running for our lives” as fire rolled within a kilometre of the community, sending plumes of smoke high above it.

But that wasn’t the end of the stress.

Unlike the other two Island Lake area First Nations under evacuation—St. Theresa Point and Garden Hill—Wasagamack has no airstrip, so people had to flee across the lake by way of dozens of small, private boats.

About 20 minutes later, they arrived at St. Theresa Point, where they stayed the night. Then most were ferried to Garden Hill where larger aircraft could land.

McDougall said Wasagamack has been calling for its own airport for years. In 1998, a provincial airport safety working group (which included then-chief Jerry Knott of Wasagamack) agreed there's a need for one.

The report pegged the cost of a new airport at around $5 million.

“Our First Nations continue to use the airport at St. Mary Island and St. Theresa Point, which is 12 km away by small craft over the summer and ice roads in the winter,” McDougall said. “Because of this lack of an airport facility and other infrastructure, our community and its members have suffered some fatalities over the years.”

McDougall said that just last week an expectant mother suffered a miscarriage during the evacuation.